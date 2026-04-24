USS George HW Bush Joins Ford, Lincoln: All About 3 US Carriers In Middle East

The USS George HW Bush aircraft carrier, along with its escort warships, has reached waters near Iran, the US military confirmed on Thursday. This takes the number of American supercarriers in the Middle East to three.

The carrier was moving along the eastern coast of Africa and was in the Indian Ocean on Thursday, joining the other two, USS Gerald R Ford (CVN-78) and USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), already in the region.

"Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George HW Bush (CVN 77) sails in the Indian Ocean in the US Central Command area of responsibility, April 23," confirmed the US military on social media platform X.

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) sails in the Indian Ocean in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 23. pic.twitter.com/oDcTM6YMLF — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 23, 2026

All about 3 carriers deployed by the US

USS George HW Bush

It is the last aircraft carrier built in the Nimitz class, a group of large US Navy carriers. It was commissioned in 2009, even though the Navy was already planning a newer generation of carriers, the Ford class. It can carry around 70 aircraft and in special situations, it has the capacity of 80 or more.

Unlike earlier Nimitz-class carriers, the USS George HW Bush features a redesigned island structure that creates more open space on the flight deck and improves aircraft movement. The aircraft has taken part in several US military operations in the Middle East, including strikes against ISIS and supporting allied forces.

Its onboard air wing includes F/A-18 Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers and E-2D Hawkeyes.

USS Gerald R Ford (CVN-78)

It is the newest and most advanced US aircraft carrier. It was built in 2017 and is currently the largest and most powerful carrier in the world. Unlike the Nimitz-class carriers' capacity, it can carry up to 90 aircraft. The carrier has a better flight deck design and repositioned island structure.

With electromagnetic launch systems (EMALS), the carrier can launch around 160 aircraft missions per day, which can go up to 270 missions in high-pressure situations, as compared to older carriers that usually manage around 120 missions daily.

It has operated in the Mediterranean Sea and is now deployed in the Middle East. Its air wing includes a mix of different types of aircraft, including F-35C, Super Hornets, Growlers, Hawkeyes and Helicopters. The Navy plans to add MQ-25 Stingrays, which are unmanned (drone) aircraft used for refueling and support.

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72)

It is a powerful US Navy aircraft carrier from the Nimitz class, commissioned in 1989. Even though it is decades old, it is still actively used in major military operations. Normally, it carries around 70 aircraft but has the capacity to carry more during emergencies.

The ship has taken part in several major operations over the years, including the Iraq-Afghanistan war, patrols and missions in the Pacific region and current deployment in the Middle East. The US Navy can modify the carrier's air wing to include fighter jets, electronic warfare aircraft, and surveillance planes.

The US is also preparing to send another batch of more than 4,000 US troops to the Middle East in the coming weeks.

"For those people.. that think that I am 'anxious' to end the War (if you would even call it that!) with Iran, please be advised that I am possibly the least pressured person ever to be in this position. I have all the time in the World, but Iran doesn't — The clock is ticking!" US President Donald Trump on Truth Social.