"Time Not My Adversary": Trump Slams Iran War Critics Ahead Of Peace Talks

As the Iran conflict drags on, President Donald Trump has lashed out at his Iran war critics, insisting he's under 'no pressure' to make a deal with Tehran as the future of Islamabad talks remains in limbo. In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, Trump insisted that his eventual deal with Iran will be "FAR BETTER" than the 2015 nuclear deal signed under former President Barack Obama.

He also insisted the US was winning the Iran war "BY A LOT" and things are going very well.

"I read the Fake News saying that I am under "pressure" to make a Deal. THIS IS NOT TRUE! I am under no pressure whatsoever, although, it will all happen, relatively quickly,' Trump wrote.

"Time is not my adversary, the only thing that matters is that we finally, after 47 years, straighten out the MESS that other Presidents let happen because they didn't have the Courage or Foresight to do what had to be done with respect to Iran," he added.

Trump also insisted that Israel did not persuade him to attack Iran after news reports that Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu influenced the US president's decision and criticism from right-wing commentators.

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"Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of October 7, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did," he wrote.

He also said "the results in Iran will be amazing" in the post, which came although Iran was undecided. "And if Iran's new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future!" Trump wrote.

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On his eventual peace deal with Iran to end the war, Trump said, "The DEAL that we are making with Iran will be FAR BETTER than the JCPOA, commonly referred to as "The Iran Nuclear Deal," penned by Barack Hussein Obama and Sleepy Joe Biden, one of the Worst Deals ever made having to do with the Security of our Country."

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"It was a guaranteed Road to a Nuclear Weapon, which will not, and cannot, happen with the Deal we're working on...If I did not terminate that "Deal," Nuclear Weapons would have been used on Israel, and all over the Middle East, including our cherished U.S. Military Bases,' claimed the US leader.