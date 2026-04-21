Trump May Attend Iran-US Talks Either In Person Or Virtually: Report

US President Donald Trump can attend the face-to-face peace talks with Iran -- planned to take place in Islamabad, Pakistan -- either "in person or virtually", if a deal were to be signed, according to news agency Reuters.

Citing a Pakistani source, the report said, "Things are moving forward and the talks are on track for tomorrow", i.e., Wednesday.

The two-week ceasefire between Tehran and Washington is set to expire on Wednesday, and Trump has said it's highly unlikely that it will be extended.

The United States has also expressed confidence that peace talks with Iran would go ahead in Pakistan, even as Tehran has threatened a no-show after the US seized an Iranian-flagged vessel near the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend.

However, citing a senior Iranian official, Reuters reported that Tehran was "positively reviewing" its participation in talks, despite earlier ruling them out, but stressed no decision had been made.

Despite optimism from both sides, significant hurdles and uncertainty remained as the end of a ceasefire approached.

Trump wants an agreement that would prevent further oil price rises and stock market shocks but has insisted Iran cannot have the means to develop a nuclear weapon.

Tehran, meanwhile, hopes to leverage its control of the Strait of Hormuz to strike a deal with Washington that averts a restart of the war and eases sanctions but does not impede its nuclear programme.

The Iranian official, speaking to Reuters, said Tehran was "positively reviewing" its participation in talks, despite earlier ruling them out, but stressed no decision had been made.