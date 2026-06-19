"They're Finished. No Air Force, Navy, They Get No Money": Trump On Iran Deal

US President Donald Trump on Friday claimed that Iran was "finished" after its deal with the United States, saying that the agreement had "diminished" Tehran.

In two subsequent posts on Truth Social, Trump said Iran no longer has an army, air force or navy, as he launched an attack on the Democrats.

"The War has diminished Iran! It doesn't, any longer, have an Air Force, a Navy, Antiaircraft Equipment, Radar, or practically anything else, and yet the Dumocrats say that Iran is better off now than it was four months ago. Can you imagine getting away with that??? How stupid can some people be," the US President wrote.

In another post, Trump claimed that the US-Iran deal was signed out of Tehran's desperation and not that of Washington.

"They are FINISHED! We'll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents," Trump said.

The deal, signed this week by President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, aims to end a conflict that began on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

It also provides for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the launch of a 60-day negotiation period on broader issues, including Tehran's nuclear programme.

The agreement was also meant to halt fighting in Lebanon, but clashes have since broken out between Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters, killing 47 in Lebanon.

As a result, talks between Iran and the US were called off on Friday, according to media reports.

Iranian officials did not travel as planned to Switzerland, insisting that the fighting in Lebanon must stop before the talks can take place, according to three regional officials and a fourth person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive conversations behind the scenes. US Vice President JD Vance also postponed his trip.

However, later on Friday, Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire, according to multiple media reports.