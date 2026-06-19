'Submit Transit Request 48 Hours In Advance': Iran To Ships Crossing Hormuz

Traffic through Strait of Hormuz has picked up
- Iran's maritime authority has asked ships to submit transit requests ahead of crossing the Strait of Hormuz
- The Strait of Hormuz has reopened following a US-Iran agreement to end the war
- All transit requests must include complete and required information to avoid delays
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Iran's maritime authority said on Friday that all ships seeking to cross the Strait of Hormuz should submit a transit request "48 hours in advance", despite its reopening after a US-Iran agreement to end the war.
"To avoid delays at the entrance or exit of the Strait of Hormuz, it is essential that transit requests, complete with all the required information, are submitted at least 48 hours prior to arriving at the strait area," the Persian Gulf Strait Authority said on X.
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