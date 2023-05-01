US Investor, A Twitter Blue Subscriber, Claims He's Losing 1,000 Followers A Day

US investor reveals he is losing 1,000 followers a day despite Twitter blue subscription

Billionaire entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban recently revealed that he is losing nearly 1,000 Twitter followers a day despite paying for a Twitter Blue subscription. He also shared in an interaction with CNBC that his tweets are reaching "considerably" fewer people than they did a few months ago.

He told CNBC, "I figured I was/am on some Twitter s--- list that doesn't show me to new or existing users as a possible follow," He added, "I thought maybe, by paying the annual contract, that would change. It didn't."

Although, Mr Cuban wouldn't care about the follower count, at the moment it matters as he is trying to spread the word about his online pharmacy.

In fact, last month he asked Twitter's new boss Elon Musk in a tweet for suggestions on how to retain or grow follower count. The tech billionaire has not responded.

"To counter this I went Blue thinking it gave me some preference and would help retain or grow users. Any suggestions?" he wrote in a tweet on Friday that's had 8.5 million views.

@elonmusk , question for you. I'm losing about 500 to 1k users a day. To counter this I went Blue² thinking it gave me some preference and would help retain or grow users. Any suggestions ? — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 31, 2023

In December, Elon Musk also faced a similar issue and complained about his posts getting fewer likes and retweets than usual. According to a report by Platform, he allegedly fired a software engineer for saying that "public interest in his antics is waning."

In another post, Mr Cuban criticised Twitter's new approach. He said, "approach to legacy checks is a huge mistake." He made this tweet after Twitter removed the blue checkmarks from previously verified accounts.

"There were 100 ways [Musk] could have asked legacy checks for $100," Cuban wrote. "Egalitarianism was the worst of them all."

There were 100 ways @elonmusk could have asked legacy checks for $100. Egalitarianism was the worst of all of them. It's Diet Coke level. Let me give some examples https://t.co/zgYTQr76gF — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 22, 2023

Mr Cuban, who joined Twitter in September 2008, still has a healthy 8.8 million followers on the platform.