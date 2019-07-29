US Intelligence Chief Dan Coats To Quit In August

Donald Trump thanked Dan Coats "for his great service to our Country."

US intelligence chief Dan Coats will leave office on August 15, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday, the latest high-profile departure from his turnover-plagued administration.

Trump tweeted that he plans to nominate Congressman John Ratcliffe of Texas as the new Director of National Intelligence, and thanked Coats "for his great service to our Country."

