US Intelligence Chief Dan Coats To Quit In August

Dan Coats is the latest high-profile departure from Donald Trump's turnover-plagued administration.

World | | Updated: July 29, 2019 02:54 IST
Donald Trump thanked Dan Coats "for his great service to our Country."


Washington: 

US intelligence chief Dan Coats will leave office on August 15, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday, the latest high-profile departure from his turnover-plagued administration.

Trump tweeted that he plans to nominate Congressman John Ratcliffe of Texas as the new Director of National Intelligence, and thanked Coats "for his great service to our Country."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


