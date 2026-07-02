US In Talks With AI Companies For Voluntary Model Standards: Report

The US government is in advanced talks with AI companies to create voluntary standards for the release of new models, with an announcement possible as soon as next week, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Washington has tightened oversight of new model releases to flag risks amid concerns advanced AI could be misused by military intelligence in China, Russia or other countries of concern.

The standards would set benchmarks for advanced models and timelines, while clarifying who can access them in the United States and abroad, the newspaper said.

In June, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order directing agencies to work with leading AI developers to test advanced models before release, and to draft standards for them.

The US Commerce Department on Tuesday lifted export controls on Anthropic's most advanced Fable and Mythos models, less than three weeks after ordering their suspension over national security concerns.

OpenAI has also faced constraints. Last week, it delayed a full public launch of GPT-5.6 at the US government's request, limiting access to a small group of vetted partners. Both OpenAI and Anthropic are preparing for IPOs.

Google has also been in discussions with the government ahead of the release of its own advanced coding models, which will have more sophisticated cyber capabilities than prior generations, the FT report said, citing sources.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The White House, Anthropic, and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside regular business hours. Google declined to comment.

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