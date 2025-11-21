US Immigration Fees Set To Increase In 2026: How It May Impact Indians

The US will increase the immigration and border-related fees starting January 1, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced. These changes are part of the mandatory annual adjustments required under the "One Big Beautiful Bill," officially known as HR-1. It requires the DHS to update certain immigration-related fees every year to reflect inflation.

The department has announced inflation-adjusted immigration costs for the Electronic Visa Update System (EVUS), the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA), and the parole charge for non-citizens temporarily allowed into the United States. Travellers falling into these categories may expect a modest rise in travel expenses when visiting the US.

While these adjustments do not affect all Indian tourists, some categories will face increased prices. People applying for parole to enter the United States will pay slightly extra starting January 2026.

Parole Fee Increase

The parole fee, which allows foreign nationals to enter and stay in the US for a limited period without a visa or official admission status, will increase to $1,020 from $1,000 on January 1, 2026.

The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) gives the Secretary of Homeland Security the authority to temporarily parole any immigrant applicant for admission to the country for urgent humanitarian grounds or significant public benefit.

ESTA Fee Increase

The ESTA fee will increase by $0.27, from $40 in fiscal year 2025 to $40.27 in fiscal year 2026. However, this change will not affect Indian citizens, as the country is not part of the US Visa Waiver Program.

ESTA is only required for travellers from countries participating in the program.

The Electronic Visa Update System fee will increase from the current $30 to $30.75. This system applies only to Chinese citizens holding B-1 or B-2 visas who need to periodically update their information.

No Change to Form I-94 Fee

The DHS has announced that the fee for Form I-94 applications, also known as the Arrival and Departure Forms, will remain unchanged at $30. This form is required for certain overseas visitors to gain entry into the US.

Inflation-Related Changes

The fee increases are part of the annual adjustments mandated by law to account for inflation. The H1 law established minimum fees for the fiscal year 2025, with the requirement that future costs be adjusted annually in accordance with the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers.

Inflation-related measures are now being implemented for the coming fiscal year. These changes will impact travellers and applicants for immigration services, who will see a slight increase in their travel expenses.