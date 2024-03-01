US House Votes To Prevent Government Shutdown

The US House of Representatives voted Thursday to keep federal agencies funded.

The US House of Representatives voted Thursday to keep federal agencies funded and avoid a costly election-year government shutdown, advancing a stop-gap funding measure that could clear the Senate within hours.

With the cash for many departments due to dry up after 11:59 pm Friday, the Republican-led lower chamber passed a bill that keeps the lights on until at least March 8.

