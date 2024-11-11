US Holiday Calendar: List Of Federal Holidays And Observances In US

The United States is celebrating Veterans Day on Monday (November 11), to honour all those who served in the US military. It is a federal holiday and includes veterans, who served in wartime as well as peacetime. It coincides with Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, two holidays recognised in many countries across the world to mark the end of World War I. The United States celebrates several federal holidays to celebrate different religions and communities living in the country.

Here is a list of federal holidays in the US:

New Year's Day: Monday, January 1

Birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.: Monday, January 15

Presidents' Day: Third Monday in February (February 17, 2025)

Memorial Day: Monday, May 27

Juneteenth National Independence Day: Wednesday, June 19

Independence Day: Thursday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, September 2

Indigenous Peoples' Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 14

Veterans Day: Monday, November 11

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 28

Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25

Federal holidays are those that are officially recognised and designated by the federal government. On these holidays, non-essential federal holidays are closed but the salaries of government officials are not deducted.

Other establishments, and schools, colleges and banks, are also closed.

Apart from these holidays, some other important days celebrated in the US are:

Valentine's Day: Wednesday, February 14

St Patrick's Day: Sunday, March 17

Good Friday: Friday, March 29

Easter: Sunday, March 31

Passover: Monday, April 22

In Washington DC, residents get additional offs on the Inauguration Day, when a new President takes oath. This holiday is limited to the DC metropolitan area and celebrated every four years.