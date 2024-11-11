US Holiday Calendar: List Of Federal Holidays And Observances In US

The United States is celebrating Veterans Day on Monday (November 11), to honour all those who served in the US military. It is a federal holiday and includes veterans, who served in wartime as well as peacetime. It coincides with Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, two holidays recognised in many countries across the world to mark the end of World War I. The United States celebrates several federal holidays to celebrate different religions and communities living in the country.
Here is a list of federal holidays in the US:
- New Year's Day: Monday, January 1
- Birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.: Monday, January 15
- Presidents' Day: Third Monday in February (February 17, 2025)
- Memorial Day: Monday, May 27
- Juneteenth National Independence Day: Wednesday, June 19
- Independence Day: Thursday, July 4
- Labor Day: Monday, September 2
- Indigenous Peoples' Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 14
- Veterans Day: Monday, November 11
- Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 28
- Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25
Federal holidays are those that are officially recognised and designated by the federal government. On these holidays, non-essential federal holidays are closed but the salaries of government officials are not deducted.
Other establishments, and schools, colleges and banks, are also closed.
Apart from these holidays, some other important days celebrated in the US are:
- Valentine's Day: Wednesday, February 14
- St Patrick's Day: Sunday, March 17
- Good Friday: Friday, March 29
- Easter: Sunday, March 31
- Passover: Monday, April 22
In Washington DC, residents get additional offs on the Inauguration Day, when a new President takes oath. This holiday is limited to the DC metropolitan area and celebrated every four years.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world