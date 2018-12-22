US Government To Partially Shut Down Over Trump Border Wall Funding

US government shutdown: The Senate is set to return from recess at noon today

The U.S. Senate adjourned just after 8 p.m. on Friday night (0100 GMT on Saturday), bringing an end to congressional business for the day and thereby ensuring a government shutdown.

The Senate is set to return from recess at noon on Saturday (1700 GMT on Saturday).

The failure by the U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump to agree to a government spending bill by midnight will shutdown several federal agencies.