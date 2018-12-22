US Government To Partially Shut Down Over Trump Border Wall Funding

The failure by the US Congress and Donald Trump to agree to a government spending bill by midnight will shutdown several federal agencies

World | | Updated: December 22, 2018 07:23 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
US Government To Partially Shut Down Over Trump Border Wall Funding

US government shutdown: The Senate is set to return from recess at noon today


Washington: 

The U.S. Senate adjourned just after 8 p.m. on Friday night (0100 GMT on Saturday), bringing an end to congressional business for the day and thereby ensuring a government shutdown.

The Senate is set to return from recess at noon on Saturday (1700 GMT on Saturday).

The failure by the U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump to agree to a government spending bill by midnight will shutdown several federal agencies.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Donald TrumpUS Congress

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bank StrikeLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsTandoor Murder CasePNR StatusTrain StatusBJP Rath Yatra

................................ Advertisement ................................