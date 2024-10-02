US Girl, 13, Allegedly Stabbed Sister, 7, To Death Over Argument About "Flushing Toilet"

A 13-year-old girl in the US has been accused of stabbing her 7-year-old sister to death following an argument over flushing the toilet. According to The Independent, the incident took place on Saturday in Michigan when the teenager was babysitting her younger sister. Officers responded to the scene at around 1pm to find the victim in the bathroom, suffering from over 10 stab wounds. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, the prosecutor's office said.

According to The Independent, the cops said that a note had been placed in the bathroom about flushing the toilet and a verbal argument broke between the two. During the argument, the 13-year-old allegedly stabbed her younger sister in the abdomen, head and neck with a butcher's knife and a hunting knife, following which she called 911.

The 13-year-old is now facing several charges including first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder and first-degree child abuse, the Prosecutor's Office said. "She was very calm and just showed no emotion," Detective Zachary Digiacomo said.

The identities of both the victim and suspect have not been released due to their ages.

The parents told the police that they had only left their older daughter to babysit her younger sister for two hours when the attack unfolded. They insisted that the siblings had only ever had "normal sibling arguments" before.

Separately, one of the family's neighbours spoke out of their shock at what had happened. "Just last night I was talking to her and now she's gone... she used to walk up and down the street everyday riding her bike, walking up and down the street stopping and talking to neighbors. She was just the sweetest little girl," they said.

Also read | 5-Year-Old Boy In US Goes Into Cardiac Arrest While On Disney World Ride

The outlet reported that the teen will not be tried as an adult, however, she will be kept in the juvenile system. "Given her young age, the state would have seven years to diagnose, treat, and rehabilitate her until her mandatory release at age 21," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

"Hopefully then she would not be a danger to others. While this is a difficult decision given these facts, it is the right thing to do in this case," the prosecutor continued.

"There is absolutely no doubt that the facts in this case are horrific. It is beyond disturbing that the alleged person responsible for the stabbing death of her seven-year-old sister is thirteen years old," she added.