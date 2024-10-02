5-Year-Old Boy In US Goes Into Cardiac Arrest While On Disney World Ride

A US family's outing at Walt Disney World turned into a nightmare after their 5-year-old son collapsed while riding on one of the theme park's thrilling attractions. According to the New York Post, the incident took place on September 21. Ernesto Tagle, 5, stopped breathing and started seizing about 20 seconds into riding an enclosed rollercoaster in Epcot. His mother, Christine, who was sitting right behind him, realised something was wrong when she couldn't feel a pulse. "I was screaming, hitting him, and saying something's wrong," she recalled.

In an Instagram post, the family shared that the mother performed CPR on her son once the rollercoaster ended but was quickly assisted by a passing couple, a nurse and EMT, and a Disney employee who provided an automated external defibrillator to restart the boy's heart before he was rushed to the hospital via helicopter.

The 5-year-old was taken to three different hospitals and underwent "test after test" before he was diagnosed with catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT) - a rare heart condition that can flare up during periods of extreme excitement or activity, the post said.

The doctor placed a device in the 5-year-old's chest that treats life-threatnening heart arrhythmias and sudden cardiac arrest. The little boy is recovering with no signs of brain and heart damage, the Instagram post said.

The relieved family also added that their "warrior" son is home and is eager to ride his motorcycle. The family said they are thankful for the people who sprang into action to save their son. They noted that "not all [heroes] wear capes," and called Ernesto their "miracle child." They concluded the post by encouraging others to "get CPR certified" as "you never know when you'll need it."

"We just feel so lucky this didn't rob us of his smile and energy," Christine Tagle said, per the Post.

"Prayers to you and your family. Happy to hear your little man is doing alright," wrote one user in the comment section. "Incredible story. So glad he's ok. This made me cry!" commented another.

"Omg how scary!!! So happy he's doing better! Sending you guys love!!" wrote a third user. "Unreal what u guys goibg thru, prayers to God he will be findls, unreal, crazy situation," said another.