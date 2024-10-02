Queen Elizabeth Had A Form Of Bone Cancer, Claims Boris Johnson In Memoir

Late Queen Elizabeth II had a form of bone cancer in her final years, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed in his memoir. In the book, titled 'Unleashed', which will be released on 10 October, Mr Johnson recalled the monarch's final days at Balmoral, Scotland. He also described the queen's appearance days before she died on September 8, 2022. Notably, the ex-UK PM's account is the first public indication by a former senior government official as to what the Queen's cause of death might have been. It is listed as "old age" on her death certificate.

"I had known for a year or more that she had a form of bone cancer, and her doctors were worried that at any time she could enter a sharp decline," Boris Johnson wrote in the excerpt, per CNN.

In the book, the 60-year-old recalled travelling to the royal residence of Balmoral for the customary outgoing audience and resignation. He described Queen Elizabeth in her last days, saying, "She seemed pale and more stooped, and she had dark bruising on her hands and wrists, probably from drips or injections".

"But her mind - as Edward (Queen's private secretary) had also said - was completely unimpaired by her illness, and from time to time in our conversation, she still flashed that great white smile in its sudden mood-lifting beauty," Mr Johnson wrote.

Boris Johnson described the weekly prime minister audiences with Queen Elizabeth as a "privilege" and a "balm". "She radiated such an ethic of service, patience and leadership that you really felt you would, if necessary, die for her," he continued.

"That may sound barmy to some people (and totally obvious to many more), but that loyalty, primitive as it may appear, is still at the heart of our system. You need someone kind and wise, and above politics, to personify what is good about our country. She did that job brilliantly," he added.

Notably, according to CNN, Buckingham Palace has a policy not to comment on books released about the royal family and, as such, has not confirmed or denied Mr Johnson's assertions.

Meanwhile, in the same book, Mr Johnson has also claimed that Buckingham Palace asked him to persuade Prince Harry not to quit royal life or leave the UK shortly before the Sussexes moved to North America. He wrote that he delivered a "manly pep talk" to the Duke of Sussex in a bid to convince him it would be a mistake to leave Britain. He said that officials in Downing Street and Buckingham Palace approached him in January 2020, believing that he might be able to dissuade Prince Harry of his decision.