US Girl, 12, Charged With Throwing Acid On Another 11-Year-Old After Argument

She has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault

A 12-year-old girl in the US is facing assault charges for allegedly throwing acid on another girl at a Detroit playground, CNN reported. Deaira Summers, 11, suffered second-and third-degree burns on her arms, legs and back when the older girl doused her with acid at a playground outside Vernor Elementary School on July 9, local ABC News affiliate WXYZ reported.

Ms. Summers was playing with her siblings and cousin when her cousin and the 12-year-old started fighting. The alleged perpetrator's mother handed her a bottle of acid that she threw on the 11-year-old, who returned to the park to pick up her purse.

“Two seconds later, it started, like, burning and went through my shirt, my shorts. “I was screaming and I was crying,” Ms Summers told WSAZ.

The 12-year-old appeared in court Tuesday for a pretrial hearing, a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office states. She has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault, according to the release. A $10,000/% bond with a tether was also ordered. She is due back in court on August 1.

"This is an extremely troubling set of allegations. Instant horrible decision-making can have lifelong effects on others. There is no excuse for this, '' Mr. Worthy said in the statement.

A GoFundMe has been created by Debra Golston, the girl's grandmother, for raising funds for her medical costs and ongoing treatment.

Narrating the incident, she wrote, ''On July 9th, Deaira and her young siblings and cousins were at a park when an altercation between an older, unknown teenager and one of Deaira's cousins occurred. The unknown teenager's mother brought acid to the park for her child to retaliate. Deaira and her siblings had left the park, as they were not involved; however, Deaira dropped her purse in her haste to depart. She returned for her purse and was then doused with acid by the older teenager.''

''Dearia has second and third-degree burns from her back downward and spent four days in the burn unit at Children's Hospital. She is lucky to be alive but will need ongoing care to fully heal from all the wounds she incurred,'' she further wrote.