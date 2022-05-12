'Heroes': Praise For Passersby Who Helped Woman With Medical Emergency

The incident occurred at the cross-section of four busy roads in Florida.

A woman driving in Boynton Beach, Florida, could have lost her life on a busy road when she had a medical episode. But, before it was too late, a few Good Samaritans passing by rushed to her rescue.

The incident occurred at the cross-section of four busy roads in Florida during rush hour. A video released by the police showed a black car rolling along the junction in an odd diagonal path. Even at the red signal, the car crossed lanes.

This alarmed a few in cars nearby.

Soon, a woman was seen getting out of her vehicle and rushing towards the moving car and then requesting assistance from others on the spot. People rushed to help and struggled to stop the moving car.

They attempted to smash the car windows in order to gain access to the person inside. One man also used his bare hands to break the window, but failed. Then a woman handed over a dumbbell to a man who smashed the back window, through which another gained access into the car and unlocked the doors.

Some were also seen on the phone, which could indicate that they were attempting to get medical assistance.

Sharing the video on its official Twitter handle, the Boynton Beach Police Department wrote, "We want to reunite them (the Good Samaritans) with the woman whose life they saved."

Watch as a group of Good Samaritans spring into action to help a woman who suffered a medical episode while driving on Woolbright Road. We want to reunite them with the woman whose life they saved.

In a subsequent tweet, the police department informed that they had been put in touch with several of the Good Samaritans and were "coordinating everyone's schedules to get them together with the woman they rescued."

UPDATE: You all work fast! We have been put in touch with several of the Good Samaritans are coordinating everyone's schedules to get them together with the woman they rescued.

A report in WPBF 25 News, which covers news in Florida, states that the incident occurred on May 5. According to the police, the woman had a medical emergency and had slumped over the driving wheel. The police said that a nurse, who was present in the parking lot, called 911. She took care of the ailing woman before the fire department officials arrived. The video shared by the police is meant to honour the Good Samaritans.

On May 12, the police department re-shared a tweet by a news anchor of CBS 12, a television station in Florida, that had the woman -- who had the medical emergency -- thanking all those who helped save her life. "I don't know how to thank you," she was quoted as saying in the tweet, which added that she was excited to meet those who rescued her.

"I don't know how to thank you."

Local mom thanks group of strangers who rushed to rescue her after suffering a medical episode while driving in Boynton Beach.

Local mom thanks group of strangers who rushed to rescue her after suffering a medical episode while driving in Boynton Beach.

She's excited to meet her heroes soon, thanks to @BBPD.

The incident has garnered praise from social media users. One user wrote, "this puts a little more faith back in humanity!"

Another user commented, "There are still good humans out there. Incredible."

A third user wrote, "I'm glad she is okay, thanks to those heroes."

"Kindness and bravery are contagious and we live amongst people who are so kind and so brave," wrote another user.

A comment read, "Omg that woman that ran through traffic and alerted others to the peril is such a fearless hero."

