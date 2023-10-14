US Flight Makes U-Turn Over 'Suspicious Package', It Turns Out To Be...

A flight from Panama to the United States made a u-turn Friday after the discovery of a suspicious package in the toilet that turned out to be... an adult diaper, airport officials said.

Panama's civil aviation authority at first announced the Copa flight between Panama City and Tampa, Florida, had to turn around due to a presumed "bomb threat."

Back on the tarmac, the plane was emptied of passengers and searched by a police explosives unit.

The agents discovered that the object was in fact "a disposable adult diaper" carefully wrapped in a black rubbish bag, airport security head Jose Castro said.

Police posted a photo of the suspect package on social media.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)