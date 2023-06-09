US Family Finds 1 Million Pennies While Cleaning Out Los Angeles Home

The family members first found some loose pennies, which led to crates. (Representational Pic)

A couple in the US found more than 1 million copper pennies from the home that belonged to the wife's father. The discovery was made when John Reyes and his wife Elizabeth was cleaning the home in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles. The pennies were found in a narrow space in the house, in its basement last year, according to Fox5. The house belonged to Mr Reyes' father-in-law, Fritz. Mr Reyes, a realtor, and his wife live in California.

According to the couple, the house was built in the early 1900s.

Fritz lived in the house with his brother, both German immigrants, for decades but it has been empty after Fritz died and his brother moved away.

Mr Reyes and his wife are cleaning and renovating the house to make it ready for the next generation, as per the news outlet.

Mr Reyes said he found several important items while cleaning the house.

"They kept everything," he told local news channel KTLA, adding that it's taken several years with their busy schedules to get the place clean and ready for renovations.

When they reached the basement, they saw the crawlspace that required members of the family to get on the knees to reach the deepest corners.

"We were trying to do a thorough job," said Mr Reyes.

The family members first found some loose pennies, which led to crates. Soon, they found some boxes containing the copper pennies, which eventually led to the discovery of dozens of bank bags filled with an undetermined amount of pennies.

"Literally bag-by-bag, we had to take them out of the basement, up the stairs, and into the trucks... it took hours. It took a whole day just to get them out of the crawlspace," said Mr Reyes.

The family is trying to figure out what to do with these pennies since banks are not keen to take the old currency.