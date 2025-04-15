US Ends Mexico Tomato Agreement, To Face Anti-Dumping Duties This Year

The United States said Monday that most imports of tomatoes from Mexico will face antidumping duties later this year as it terminates a 2019 agreement that staved off such charges.

"The current agreement has failed to protect US tomato growers from unfairly priced Mexican imports," the Department of Commerce said in a statement.

"This action will allow US tomato growers to compete fairly in the marketplace," it added.

With the end of the deal, the Commerce Department will impose an antidumping duty order on July 14, resulting in duties of 20.9 percent on most tomato imports from neighboring Mexico.

According to US Department of Agriculture figures, Mexico is a dominant supplier of US fresh tomato imports.

The Commerce Department's latest move comes as President Donald Trump has imposed various tariffs on US trading partners and sectors since returning to the White House.

In addition to sector-wide tariffs on steel, aluminum and autos, Trump has also sought to institute broad levies to correct what he claims are unfair trade practices.

"Antidumping and countervailing duty orders provide American businesses and workers with a mechanism to seek relief from the harmful effects of the unfair pricing of imports," the Commerce Department added.

