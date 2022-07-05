US Embassy In Moscow Hides Address As Russia Renames The Square Outside Building After Ukraine Separatists

Russia announced US embassy is located at 1 Donetsk Peoples Republic Square. (File)

The United States Embassy in Russia is using coordinates instead of an address on its website as authorities in Moscow renamed the square outside the building after pro-Kremlin separatists in Ukraine.

Last month, officials in Moscow announced that the US embassy in Russia is now located at 1 Donetsk People's Republic Square, referring to a breakaway region in eastern Ukraine that Moscow recognised as an independent even before sending troops there.

In response, the US embassy listed its location as “55,75566° N, 37,58028° E” on its website. However, the “Embassy and Consulates” section of the website still lists the embassy's previous address: Bolshoy Deviatinsky Pereulok No. 8.

Notably, in June, Moscow's residents had voted to rename the square outside the US embassy. The same month, Moscow city hall announced the new name of the open area in front of the embassy's main entrance.

In a statement, the authorities said that the change was made after Moscow councillors proposed honouring the “defenders of Donbas” - a majority Russian-speaking region in Ukraine that Russia says it is liberating as part of its “military campaign”. They also informed that the new address was chosen in a public vote in which nearly 280,000 people participated.

This came after protesters in the United States put up a sign outside the Russian embassy in Washington DC, unofficially renaming the street after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to Newsweek, activist Claude Taylor had said, “The President Zelensky Way street sign is just our way of peacefully protesting [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's atrocities and honouring Ukraine.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, further escalating already high tension between Moscow and Washington.