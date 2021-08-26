US Embassy Alert Advises US Citizens Not To Go To Kabul Airport

US embassy in Kabul advised US citizens not to travel to the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Citizens already at the airport's Abbey Gate, East Gate, and North Gate were advised to leave immediately, said the security alert.

The alert, posted on the embassy website, gave no reason for why it was issued.

It followed warnings by US President Joe Biden and other administration officials of a threat by Islamic State to evacuation operations as crowds thronged airport gates, desperate to leave following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The alert advised Americans to "be aware of your surroundings at all times, especially in large crowds."

