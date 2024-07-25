Trump Urges Quick End To War Ahead Of Meeting Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Donald Trump criticized those who protested the Israeli Prime Minister's speech to the US Congress (File)

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, one day before meeting Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu, called for a quick end to its war with Hamas and a return of the hostages, adding that Israel has to better manage its "public relations".

The former president, in an interview with Fox News on Thursday, also criticized those who protested the Israeli prime minister's speech to the U.S. Congress, calling for a one-year jail sentence for desecrating the U.S. flag.

