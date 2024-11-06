Actor Paul Rudd Surprises Voters In Pennsylvania, Hands Out Water

Hollywood actor Paul Rudd was spotted handing out water to university students waiting in the queue to vote in Pennsylvania.

During a live broadcast on a news channel, the Marvel star was seen showing his support for Temple University students standing in long queues.



“I just wanted to give people water,” Mr Rudd told the reporter. “They're waiting in line for a long time, and it's a wonderful thing that all these young people are out voting.”

Paul Rudd showing up at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to bring students water while they were getting ready to vote made me so happy!



He's a national treasure! pic.twitter.com/5KQSKbPv5O — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) November 5, 2024

The Hollywood star also mentioned how excited he was to be part of the efforts in Pennsylvania.

“We've been doing lots of stuff today here in Pennsylvania,” he said. “We wanted to come out and tell these students they're doing really great things.”



When pressed on his thoughts on the election itself, the Ant-Man actor kept it lighthearted, saying, “I feel good about handing out some water!”

His gesture sparked a positive reaction across the internet.



“Just when I thought my love for Paul Rudd couldn't get any higher, he does something like this. Love you AntMan!” a user said.



Another wrote, “Gotta love Paul Rudd.”



“Rudd is a national treasure,” a comment read.



Mr Rudd was also reportedly spotted handing out water to voters at Villanova University in Pennsylvania.



This follows similar gestures he made in 2020 when he handed out cookies to voters in New York City during a rainy day, and in 2018 when he supported Democratic congressional candidate Antonio Delgado.



Paul Rudd has not endorsed a candidate for the 2024 US presidential elections.



According to the latest projections, the US presidential race remains tight.

Democrat Kamala Harris has 205 electoral votes, while Republican Donald Trump leads with 230 electoral votes.

A candidate needs 270 votes to secure the presidency.