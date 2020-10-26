Biden Accuses Trump Of Waving 'White Flag Of Defeat' Over Pandemic

Joe Biden accused Donald Trump of giving up in the fight against Covid-19 (File)

US presidential challenger Joe Biden on Sunday accused Donald Trump of giving up in the fight against Covid-19 after Trump's chief of staff said "we are not going to control the pandemic."

"It was a candid acknowledgement of what President Trump's strategy has clearly been from the beginning of this crisis: to wave the white flag of defeat and hope that by ignoring it, the virus would simply go away. It hasn't, and it won't," Biden said in a statement.

