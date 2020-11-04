Twitter Flags Trump's Tweet Accusing Democrats Of 'Trying To Steal Election'

Donad Trump and Biden are neck and neck as polls are gradually closing across the US Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump tweeted about a "big win" and accused his Democrat rival Joe Biden of "trying to steal" the election in tweets as votes were counted in the US election.

Twitter flagged his tweet accusing Joe Biden's Democrats of trying to 'steal' the election.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!" - tweeted the President.

"I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!"

I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

President Trump's original tweet, which misspelt polls as "Poles", was deleted and amended.

Trump and Biden are neck and neck as polls are gradually closing across the US Tuesday.

Trump has so far won 21 states and Biden has taken 19.

Trump scored narrow wins in battleground states of Florida and Ohio.

Biden, in an address a short while ago, told his supporters to "keep the faith" as votes were still being counted and it could be a long-haul.

"We feel good about where we are. We have to be patient; we have to wait till every vote is counted... till every ballot is counted. But we feel good," he said.

"It is not for me or Donald Trump to decide. We have to wait and see...Keep the faith! We are going to win this."