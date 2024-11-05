Advertisement

Kamala Harris Urges Americans To "Get Out And Vote" On Election Day

"We've got to get it done. Today is voting day, and people need to get out and be active," she said on Atlanta station WVEE-FM.

Kamala Harris Urges Americans To "Get Out And Vote" On Election Day
Kamala Harris is in a tightly-contested race with Donald Trump. (File)
Atlanta:

Kamala Harris urged Americans to "get out and vote" on Election Day, particularly in battleground states, as her White House duel with Donald Trump reached its climax Tuesday.

"We've got to get it done. Today is voting day, and people need to get out and be active," she said on Atlanta station WVEE-FM.

