US Diplomat In Pakistan Hits Bikers, Detained: Report

A police report said the US diplomat, Chad Rex Ausburn, was driving a Toyota jeep on the Constitution Avenue at Secretariat Chowk, Islamabad at around 9.40 p.m. (Pakistani time) on Sunday when he struck two motorcyclists, who were shifted to hospital immediately.
Senior police officer Najeeb ur Rehman told the media that the injured who had been sent to a local hospital were in stable condition, Xinhua news agency reported.
He said the driver was taken to a police station and would be released after the foreign ministry confirms his diplomatic position.
It is the second accident this month that US diplomats were involved in road accidents in Islamabad.
Earlier, a vehicle driven by Colonel Joseph Emanuel Hall, Defence and Air Attache of the US Embassy in Islamabad, allegedly crushed to death a Pakistani motorcyclist in Islamabad on April 7.
