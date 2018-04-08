US Embassy Car Allegedly Driven By US Diplomat, Kills Motorcyclist In Pakistan The US defence air attache, Colonel Joseph Emanuel, who was driving the white Land Cruiser, hit the motorcyclists near Islamabad's Daman-e-Koh area.

Ateeq Baig, one of the motorcyclists hit by the car, died on the spot Islamabad: A US embassy car hit a motorcycle in Islamabad in Pakistan on Saturday, killing a man on the spot and injuring one other.



The US defence air attache, who was driving the white Land Cruiser, hit the motorcyclists, one of whom was identified as Ateeq Baig by Pakistani newspaper Express Tribune, near Islamabad's Daman-e-Koh area.



The US official was not arrested owing to diplomatic immunity. However, the police took custody of the vehicle.



A statement released by the US Embassy confirmed the accident.



The embassy is in contact with the local authorities to probe into the incident, the statement added.



The embassy has been cooperating in the investigation, a police official said.



Police also said that the white color SUV was driven by Colonel Joseph Emanuel at the time of accident.



In 2011, American intelligence operative Raymond Davis, 42, was arrested in Lahore on charges of killing two Pakistani citizens and thus kicked off a huge diplomatic crisis between the two countries.



Pakistani authorities had charged him with murder, but the Obama administration insisted he was an "administrative and technical official" attached to its Lahore consulate and has diplomatic immunity.



