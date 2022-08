The US justice department is in early stages of drafting a potential antitrust complaint against Apple.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is in the early stages of drafting a potential antitrust complaint against Apple Inc, news website Politico reported on Friday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Apple and the DOJ did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

