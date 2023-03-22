US Dentist Accused Of Killing Wife By Lacing Shake With Cyanide, Chilling Details Emerge

The man's wife was declared brain dead on March 19

A dentist in the US has been charged with murdering his wife after allegedly giving her a protein shake laced with arsenic and cyanide, New York Post reported. 45-year-old James Craig allegedly committed the crime so that he could start a new life with his alleged lover. He was arrested early Sunday and was booked into jail on first-degree murder charges, the Aurora Police Department said.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Craig planned to "end his wife's life by searching for ways to kill someone undetected, providing her poisons that align with her hospital symptoms, and working on starting a new life with [his lover]." The killing was described as a ''heinous, complex, and calculated murder'' in the affidavit.

As per the police, his wife Angela Craig started feeling sick after drinking a shake that her husband made for her on Wednesday evening. He then drove his wife to a hospital after she complained of a headache and severe dizziness. She had already visited the hospital three times this month.

This time, at the hospital, she experienced a seizure, and underwent a rapid medical decline, before being placed on life support. While she languished in the hospital, the police alleged that her husband was meeting with a fellow dentist who flew in for visits with him, ABC News reported.

The man's wife was later declared brain dead and was taken off life support on March 19.

An investigation by Aurora police detectives revealed that Craig searched online for what poisons could kill a person without detection. Search terms listed included, ''how many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human'', ''Is Arsenic Detectable in Autopsy'', ''Top 5 Undetectable Poisons'', ''How to make poison,'' and ''The Top 10 Deadliest Plants.''

He had also ordered potassium cyanide just two days before his wife was admitted to the hospital. Investigators believe Craig put arsenic in his wife's protein shakes on March 6.

"James was known to make Angela protein shakes regularly. It was believed he had provided Angela with the poison through these shakes,'' the affidavit said.

Angela Craig's sister, Toni Kofoed told police that Craig ''had multiple affairs with several women, told Angela he had been addicted to pornography since he was a teenager and drugged Angela approximately five to six years ago.''

In early March, when Mrs Craig began to exhibit symptoms, she texted her husband that she ''felt drugged.'' Craig is said to have responded: “Just for the record, I didn't drug you. I am super worried though. You really looked pale before I left.”

According to court records, he is being represented by the public defender's office and is set to appear in court Thursday. A report by local television news outlet KUSA, said he isn't allowed to contact any of his six children.