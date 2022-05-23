US Couple Use Kitchen Knife To Fight Off Bear In Their Home

State wildlife officials have taken the bear for testing. (Representative photo)

A US couple used a kitchen knife to fight off a bear that broke into their Wisconsin home as their children slept.

According to Newsweek, the Taylor county sheriff's office informed that the couple noticed the bear outside their house eating from the bird feeder before they opened a window and yelled for it to go away. However, the bear charged back, broke through a window and entered the home.

During the fight, both husband and wife got injured before they were able to stab the bear with a kitchen knife. Their children, who were asleep at the time of the attack, were not harmed and the couple successfully fought off the animal. The husband was able to grab a firearm and kill the animal while it was still inside the house.

Also Read | 53-Year-Old Landscaper Killed By Giant Swarm Of Bees While Suspended From Tree

Following the incident, the man and woman were treated at a hospital for several injuries before being released. Newsweek reported that the bear was an adult female and might have had one cub that was later seen running off after the mother charged the house.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources staff later took the bear away for testing. Authorities have not yet specified what kind of bear it was. Local wildlife officials have warned that Wisconsin's bear range is “expanding” which means residents can expect to see black bears in areas outside its traditional range.

Citing local wildlife officials, Newsweek reported that the bear population is estimated to be more than 24,000 in the state, which is considerably higher than the 9,000 that were in the state in 1989.

Also Read | US Fishermen Catch Rarely Seen Jet Black River Beast In Texas, Internet Calls It "Terrifying"

Meanwhile, in recent months multiple bear sightings have been reported in several regions of the United States. Last month, a couple in Florida and their dog were chased back into their home by an angry black bear. Earlier this month, Cody Gillotti also got the surprise of his life after he noticed a hungry black bear trapped inside his mother-in-law's car.