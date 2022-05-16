Man, 40, Killed In Attack by 3 Beers In Chhattisgarh

Jawahar Baiga had gone to collect tendu leaves when he was attacked by the three bears.

A 40-year-old man was mauled to death by three bears in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, an official said on Monday.

Jawahar Baiga, a native of Kurdar village, was surrounded by the bears near a hill in Kota buffer zone of Achanakmar Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Sunday when he had gone to collect tendu leaves, said Satyadev Sharma, Deputy Director of ATR.

"Jawahar Baiga was accompanied by other villagers but they managed to escape. The animals pounced on him and killed him on the spot. Police and forest personnel rushed to the spot and have sent the body for post mortem," he said.

The victim's relatives were given an aid of Rs 25,000, and the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh would be given after completion of all formalities, the official said

