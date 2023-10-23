US Couple, Both Nike Employees, Killed In Cycling Accident

Christian and Michelle Deaton had been married for 21 years.

A couple from Portland, United States, died after being struck by lumber that shifted on a truck while they were riding bicycles together in Napa Valley, as per a report in the New York Post. Christian and Michelle Deaton, both Nike executives, were an adventurous couple and had been married for 21 years. As per LinkedIn, Christian worked as the Vice President of Product and Merchandising at Nike Swim and Michelle was the Studio Design Director at Nike Accessories.

On Tuesday, around 11 am, the two were riding down the Silverado Trail on the outskirts of Napa when the truck attempted to pass them at a speed of around 40 mph. Eventually, some of the wood that was packed moved and hung over the edge of the vehicle and hit the Deatons. Christian, aged 52, died on the spot while Michelle, 48, was taken to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the truck which is owned by Central Valley Builders Suppliers, cooperated with the investigation.

The truck company said in a statement, "We are devastated by this news, and our deepest sympathies are with the victims' families and loved ones. Central Valley is continuing to gather the facts to determine exactly what happened, including working closely with local law enforcement as they investigate this incident."

In a statement shared on Facebook, the Napa County Bicycle Coalition said: "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Michelle and Christian Deaton, two bicyclists who were visiting from Portland, Oregon and were killed yesterday while riding on Silverado Trail. This enormous, preventable loss is sitting heavy in our hearts and minds, as we know it is for those who ride locally and work toward safer streets. Living here, riding here, and visiting here should be safe for all road users, and we are incredibly saddened that the Deatons were not kept safe."

A friend of the couple and Christian's colleague at Nike, said, "They shared so much love for each other. They were a couple you come across once in a lifetime."