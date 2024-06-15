US Cop Arrested For Groping Woman In OnlyFans Video While On Duty

A Nashville police officer, Sean Herman, has been arrested following a scandal involving his appearance in an explicit video posted on OnlyFans while on duty. The arrest comes after a month-long investigation into the incident, which led to his termination from the force and subsequent criminal charges.

According to authorities, Herman, 33, was caught at his residence in Sumner County and now faces two counts of official misconduct related to his participation in the production of an adult video. The investigation revealed that the video, which featured Herman in uniform, was filmed on April 26 in a warehouse parking lot in Madison while he was on duty as a patrol officer.

The video, described as a mock traffic stop skit on OnlyFans, depicted Herman engaging in inappropriate conduct. Reportedly, he groped the exposed breast of a woman identified as an OnlyFans content creator, Jordin, during the staged scenario. Although Herman's face was not visible in the video, his police patch was briefly exposed, confirming his affiliation with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Chief John Drake of the Metro Nashville Police Department took swift action upon discovering the video, terminating Herman's employment on May 9, just one day after its discovery. The subsequent investigation by the Specialized Investigations Division further substantiated Herman's involvement, leading to his indictment and arrest.

In court proceedings, a judge set Herman's bond at $3,000. Before his dismissal, Herman had served with the Metro Nashville Police Department for three years.

The Metro Nashville police department has condemned Herman's actions as "totally outrageous".