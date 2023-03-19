US Conservation Agency Is Seeking 'Professional Bear Huggers' For New Job Opening

The deadline to apply for the bear hugger role is March 30.

A wildlife conservation agency in the US, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, has gone viral with its post for a unique job opening. On Monday, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish said it was hiring conservation officers, or "professional bear huggers."

The job posting by the department on social media says applicants must have the ability to hike in strenuous conditions and have the courage to crawl into a bear den.

"Not all law enforcement field work is this glamorous, but we would love for you to join the team where you can have the experience of a lifetime," the agency wrote on Facebook promoting the unique career opportunity. A few pictures of conservation officers cuddling hibernating black bear cubs after supposedly relocating them to their snowy dens were also shared along with the post.

Check out the post here:

The agency stressed that it did not recommend crawling into bear dens, noting that the pictures posted were part of a research project in Northern New Mexico. The job also entails educating the public about wildlife and management.

According to New York Post, applicants for the job would need to have experience or education in natural resource conservation, biological sciences, or a similar area of study. The deadline to apply for the bear hugger role is March 30.

''Conservation officer candidates must have a positive attitude, a strong work ethic, and the ability to work independently and as part of a team in remote locations across New Mexico. A sense of adventure is a must!'', an agency spokesperson toldFox News.

New Mexico is home to a significant black bear population and the state established laws for the animals' protection in 1972.

"The 'Professional Bear Hugger' posted on social media is actually in reference to our conservation officers who recently assisted with a bear research project in northern New Mexico," the spokesperson continued. The research project is studying bear movements and population dynamics. New Mexico is now recruiting conservation officers, so we wanted to share some of the great things they do in hopes of getting more interested and qualified applicants,'' the spokesperson added.

The post attracted a variety of comments from social media users. One user said, ''I need to know, what is the research? And why do these lucky conservation officers get to snuggle these cuties?!'' Another added, ''I wanna hug a baby bear and rock it to sleep in a warm blanket.'' A third said, ''I would cuddle bears for free.''