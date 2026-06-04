US Confirms "Flesh-Eating" New World Screwworm Case In Texas

New World screwworm, a parasitic fly whose larvae feed on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals, including cattle, pets, and wildlife, has been found in a calf in Texas, the US Department of Agriculture has confirmed. The case has raised concern among livestock producers and veterinarians. According to the report, this is the first time this parasitic fly has been detected in US livestock in decades. The infestations can cause severe wounds and, if untreated, can be fatal. The pest was eradicated from the US decades ago through a coordinated sterile-fly release programme, but sporadic cases still occur near the southern border.

USDA officials said the Texas detection is being investigated, and control measures are underway to prevent spread. Ranchers are being urged to inspect animals for wounds and to contact veterinarians immediately if they suspect an infection.

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"We are preparing to implement the very moment the fly makes it into our country. If we have a domestic detection USDA and relevant state animal health officials will immediately put in place quarantines and movement restrictions to limit the pest spread," USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins said as quoted by Southeast AgNet.

"We will initiate additional trapping and surveillance in the immediate area. We will release sterile New World Screwworm flies in the area to eliminate any reproducing New World Screwworm populations. The response will be scientifically tailored to the specific nature of the detection."

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"Whether it is a wild fly found in a trap, larva detected in livestock, or a detection in a wild animal, we are ready. USDA and our state partners will work hand in hand to address the incident and we will communicate every step of the process with the public."

The agency called the finding "serious" given the screwworm's ability to damage livestock and wildlife populations quickly. Monitoring and trapping are being stepped up in the region to contain the threat and protect the US livestock industry.