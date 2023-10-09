US Confirms Death Of 9 Citizens In Attack On Israel By Hamas

Nine American citizens were killed Monday in the war between Israel and Hamas, the United States confirmed, adding with more unaccounted for amid fears they were taken captive.

"At this time, we can confirm the deaths of nine US citizens," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

"We can confirm that there are unaccounted for US citizens, and we are working with our Israeli partners to determine their whereabouts."

Reeling from Hamas' unprecedented ground, air and sea attacks, Israel has counted over 700 dead and launched a withering barrage of strikes on Gaza that have killed 560 people there.

Earlier today, Israel imposed a total siege on the Gaza Strip and cut off the water supply as it kept bombing targets in the Palestinian enclave in response to the Hamas' surprise assault it has likened to the 9/11 attacks.