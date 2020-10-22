US Claims On Russian Meddling In 2020 Presidential Elections "Groundless": Kremlin

"Accusations are raining down every day. All of them are absolutely groundless, they are not based on anything," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

US has claimed Moscow has taken actions to influence public opinion ahead of elections (Representational)

Moscow:

The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed as "absolutely groundless" claims that Moscow had obtained US voter information and taken actions to influence public opinion ahead of the November 3 election.

"Accusations are raining down every day. All of them are absolutely groundless, they are not based on anything," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters after the allegations made by the US director of national intelligence.

