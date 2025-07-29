Advertisement

Committed To Achieving Peace In Ukraine: Kremlin After Trump's New Deadline

"We have taken note of President Trump's statement yesterday. The SVO continues. And we remain committed to the peace process to resolve the conflict around Ukraine and secure our interests," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Committed To Achieving Peace In Ukraine: Kremlin After Trump's New Deadline
  • Russia remains committed to achieving peace in Ukraine despite conflict continuing, says Kremlin
  • The Kremlin responded to President Trump's reduced ceasefire deadline on Tuesday
  • Spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged Trump's statement from the previous day
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Russia is still committed to achieving peace in Ukraine, the Kremlin said Tuesday, in the first reaction to US President Donald Trump cutting his deadline for Moscow to cease fire in the conflict.

"We have taken note of President Trump's statement yesterday. The SVO continues. And we remain committed to the peace process to resolve the conflict around Ukraine and secure our interests," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, using Russia's term for its offensive.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Kremlin, Trump, Russia
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com