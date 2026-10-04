US, China And Russia Race To Build Nuclear Reactors On The Moon: Report

The United States, China and Russia are racing to develop nuclear reactors for the Moon as they prepare for future space exploration. The countries believe nuclear power will be important for building permanent lunar bases, exploring resources and supporting missions deeper into space.

According to The New York Times, NASA in August asked contractors to prepare a nuclear reactor that can survive a space journey and operate without maintenance near the Moon's south pole. The agency aims to have the reactor ready for launch by December 2030.

Russia, meanwhile, plans to develop a lunar reactor called Selena by 2036 as part of its secretive partnership with China. The project is intended to provide power to lunar stations led by China.

Why Do Countries Want Nuclear Reactors On The Moon?

A permanent base on the Moon would need a reliable source of electricity. Solar panels can provide power during daylight, but lunar nights last more than two weeks on Earth's calendar, making solar energy alone difficult to rely on.

Nuclear reactors can operate without sunlight and may be able to supply power for extended periods with limited human intervention. In the early stages, the US and China plan to use solar power and radioisotope systems to keep equipment warm and charge lunar vehicles. However, a larger base would require more electricity.

According to the report, NASA's proposed Lunar Reactor 1 is expected to generate 20 kilowatts of electricity and operate for five years without intervention. Russia's Selena reactor is designed to generate up to 10 kilowatts and run autonomously for a decade.

Safety Concerns Over Nuclear Power In Space

Despite the plans, scientists have warned that rushing to build lunar reactors could create serious risks. Rocket launch failures could cause accidents involving nuclear reactors and potentially spread radioactive material. Experts have also pointed out that installing and maintaining a reactor on the Moon would be challenging.

Unlike reactors on Earth, lunar reactors would be difficult to protect with containment structures, and experts say areas around them may need to be restricted to reduce radiation risks to astronauts and equipment.

As per The New York Times report, both the US and Russia plan to send their reactors to the Moon in an inactive state, reducing some risks during transport. However, experts say accidents cannot be ruled out, even with safety reviews.

Who Owns The Moon?

The race has also raised questions about access to the Moon and its resources. The 1967 Outer Space Treaty states that no country can claim the Moon as its territory. However, questions remain over whether countries can restrict access to areas around their lunar bases and whether they can own the resources they extract from the Moon.

NASA accelerated its plans amid fears that a nuclear reactor built by China and Russia could establish a restricted zone on the Moon, limiting where American astronauts and rovers could travel. Space law experts have questioned whether such zones, even if created for safety reasons, would conflict with the principle of free access to space under the Outer Space Treaty.

The US, China and Russia have yet to prove that their proposed reactors can be installed and operated on the Moon. Their timelines could also change as technical and safety challenges are addressed.