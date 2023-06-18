US, China Agree To Increase Flights Between Two Countries

A US official said no formal number was set.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang agreed Sunday on the need to increase flights between the world's two largest economies, which remain at a bare minimum since the pandemic.

In extended talks in Beijing, the two top diplomats "agreed to work together to expand the number of flights", a US official said on condition of anonymity, while saying that no formal number was set.

