US Capitol Under Brief Lockdown Over Fire 2 Days Before Biden Inauguration

No entry or exit is being allowed at the US Capitol (File)

The US Capitol complex is on lockdown, with no entry or exit allowed due to an external security threat and people inside being forced to shelter in place, according to a Reuters witness.

Public safety and law enforcement responded to a small fire in the area of 1st and F streets SE, Washington, D.C. that has been extinguished. Out of an abundance of caution the U.S. Capitol complex was temporarily shutdown. There is no threat to the public. pic.twitter.com/kQfAI4NxNK — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) January 18, 2021

The lockdown comes just days ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration and follows the Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol in Washington by extremists and Trump supporters, some of whom called for the death of Vice President Mike Pence as he presided over the certification of Biden's election victory.