US Boy, 2, Goes Missing For Weeks. Cops Suspect Father Threw Him In River

A two-year-old New York boy, who has been missing since early May, may have been thrown into the Bronx River by his father, police have said. The police have conducted searches, looking for Montrell Williams, under the Bruckner Motorway in the Bronx River.

Detectives obtained security footage showing the father, 20, carrying a bag while leaving the Bronx, and another piece of footage shows him tossing the bag into the Bronx River, FOX 5 NY reported citing a source.

Williams' mother last saw the toddler with his father on May 10. The toddler was leaving a family party while wearing a white T-shirt and diaper, NBC 4 reported. Sources claimed the boy's mother called the police the same evening.

When the mother asked where her son was on June 7, the father pulled out a knife. On June 9, the father made a "concerning statement" about the child's whereabouts, the mother claimed.

On May 30, Williams' mother and maternal grandmother went to Family Court to complain that the father had failed to bring the boy back to her house in the South Bronx. Following that, an arrest warrant was issued for him and the NYPD eventually arrested him for interrogation. He showed up in Bronx Family Court on Monday to respond to a warrant for not returning the boy to the mother as per their custody agreement.

A judge sentenced him to prison for not disclosing the child's whereabouts, but no criminal charges were brought against the 20-year-old yet.

The police have released a picture of the toddler and requested the public to assist them in locating him. Reports of Williams' disappearance shocked the neighbours of the Bronx apartment where he lived with his mother. One neighbour recognised the young boy's photo and said he was "friendly."