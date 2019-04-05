20 States Move To Block Trump's Border Wall Funding: Attorney General

The old (bottom right) and the new border fence dividing US and Mexico is seen from Tecate, Mexico

Twenty states have filed a motion to block President Donald Trump's method of funding a border wall by diverting federal funds through a national emergency declaration, the New York state attorney general said on Friday.

"This wall is unnecessary, and an abuse of power that will take away resources that could be used to help Americans across our nation," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a Twitter post.

