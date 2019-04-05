20 States Move To Block Trump's Border Wall Funding: Attorney General

"This wall is unnecessary, and an abuse of power that will take away resources that could be used to help Americans across our nation," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a Twitter post.

World | | Updated: April 05, 2019 23:38 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
20 States Move To Block Trump's Border Wall Funding: Attorney General

The old (bottom right) and the new border fence dividing US and Mexico is seen from Tecate, Mexico


Washington: 

Twenty states have filed a motion to block President Donald Trump's method of funding a border wall by diverting federal funds through a national emergency declaration, the New York state attorney general said on Friday.

"This wall is unnecessary, and an abuse of power that will take away resources that could be used to help Americans across our nation," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a Twitter post.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

US Mexico border wallDonald Trump

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Pawan KalyanTikToKJeff BezosLK AdvaniElections 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsDabangg 3Elon MuskGudi PadwaSamsung A20Oppo RenoTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................