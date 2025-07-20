US Bank Issues Apology Over TikTok Video Of Couple's Inappropriate Act At Branch

A Tennessee credit union apologised after a viral TikTok video showed two individuals in an intimate position at Eastman Credit Union's Johnson City branch. The company addressed the incident in a statement posted on social media late Friday, confirming it has taken action. The video, first shared on TikTok, showed the couple through a frosted glass window, and their explicit actions were partially obscured but visible to those at the branch.

Since its debut on TikTok last Friday, the video has amassed millions of views across social media platforms. It remains unclear if the individuals are customers or credit union employees, as per Johnson City Press.

"Earlier this week, we learned of a video taken of inappropriate behaviour in a Johnson City, Tennessee, branch. We took immediate action as we have zero tolerance for this kind of misconduct. We apologise that this disturbing incident happened at our facility, as it does not represent who we are as an organisation. We are committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for our staff and members," Eastman Credit Union said in its statement.

The company did not disclose the couple's connection to the bank or specify which of its three Johnson City branch offices was the location of the sexual act.

About Eastman Credit Union

Eastman Credit Union (ECU) is a not-for-profit financial cooperative headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee. Founded in 1934 to serve employees of the Tennessee Eastman Chemical Company, it has grown to serve over 348,000 members across Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Harrison and Gregg Counties in Texas.

With over $7.5 billion in assets, ECU operates 35 branches and offers a wide range of financial services, including free checking, online banking, auto loans, mortgages, and credit cards. It expanded to a community charter in 2005, broadening membership eligibility to those who live, work, worship, attend school, or own a business in its service areas.