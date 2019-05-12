US Says Banding Together With Like-Minded Nations Like India

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says US has bolstered its military presence in South China Sea. (File)

The US is "banding together" with nations like India, Australia, Japan and South Korea to ensure that the sovereignty of Indo-Pacific nations is protected and that they are not subjected to any coercion, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.

His comments came days after the Indian Navy participated with the navies of the US, the Philippines and Japan in their first joint naval exercise in the disputed South China Sea.

Mr Pompeo, in his address to the Claremont Institute's 40th Anniversary Gala in Beverly Hills, California, said: "We are banding together with the like-minded nations like Australia, India, Japan and South Korea to make sure that each Indo-Pacific nation can protect its sovereignty from coercion".

"It's part of a greater commitment to a free and open order. You all know this: The distinctive mark of western civilization is the belief in the inherent worth of human beings, with the attendant respect for god-authored rights and liberties. Indeed, the declaration says that 'all men are created equal'. And we ought to help nations protect these first things - and human rights as well," he said.

Trump administration's policies, he said, has been a real pivot to Asia.

"The President has taken action to stop China from stealing our stuff. No longer will American companies be forced to hand over their technological crown jewels as the price of doing business in China. When a deal doesn't work for the United States, no deal shall be done," Mr Pompeo said.

The United States, he said, has bolstered its military presence in the South China Sea, and has put nations on notice around the world that the sale of key infrastructure and technology companies to China threatens their national security.

"We have strengthened the group, the entity, that screens Chinese and other foreign investments here in the United States. We are also fighting the battle to make sure that the Chinese Communist Party cannot burrow into the data of billions of internet users through companies like Huawei and ZTE," he said.

The internet of tomorrow must have buried within its Western values and must not belong to China, Mr Pompeo said.

He said putting "America First" means proudly associating with nations that share its principles and are willing to defend them.

"We have reaffirmed America's historic alliance with the only free nation in the Middle East: Israel," Mr Pompeo added.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.