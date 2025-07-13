US Autopsy Technician Reveals Bizarre Ways Patients Have Died, Shares 6 Things To Avoid

An autopsy technician in the US has warned elderly people to avoid eating steak due to the choking hazard it poses. According to her experience at a Colorado morgue, she has seen multiple cases where individuals have died from choking on meat. The technician attributes this to the difficulty older adults may have in chewing and swallowing properly, which can lead to fatal consequences.

"You can't chew anymore. You're going to choke and die, and then you end up in the morgue. And I have to retrieve it from your oesophagus. It is disgusting," Dolly told Newsweek.

The autopsy technician also advised people to avoid getting into physical altercations, citing her experience with numerous cases where individuals have ended up dead after violent confrontations. She specifically warned against taunting others with phrases like "What are you gonna do? Stab me?" or "What are you gonna do? Shoot me?", as she has seen cases where those exact words became a grim reality, resulting in fatal consequences.

Dolly further shared that her patients have died in a wide range of unusual and tragic circumstances. Her experience includes performing autopsies on victims of steamrolling accidents, skydiving incidents, plane crashes, mining disasters, and even decapitations, showcasing the diverse and often unexpected nature of her work.

Her list highlights everyday behaviours that can have fatal consequences, serving as a warning to be more aware and cautious in daily life.

Avoid Provocative Phrases Skip Steak in Old Age Don't Lean Into Washing Machines Never Trust Cheap Car Jacks Avoid Loose Clothing Near Machinery Wear Proper Gear on Motorcycles

Her work spans both private autopsies and complex homicide cases. She now travels frequently, assisting with various cases, including forensic, hospital, and coronial matters.

"I've basically seen it all, but then something new pops up and surprises me. It's so fragile but so resilient... It's honestly mind-blowing," she said.

Dolly shares her experiences on social media to issue warnings and help normalise discussions around death, which she believes Western culture has stigmatised. By talking openly about death, she aims to make it less overwhelming for those who experience loss.