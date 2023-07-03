US Amusement Park Closes Roller Coaster After Visitors Find Cracks In Pillar

The "giga" roller coaster has a drop between 300 and 399 feet.

An amusement park in the US had to close its roller coaster after a visitor spotted a crack on the pillar supporting it, according to a CNN report. The large caused the support beam to move out of place as the car full of passengers sped past, the outlet further said. Operator Carowinds said in a statement that the Fury 325 is one of the tallest and longest rides in the amusement park that straddles North and South Caroline state lines.

Called the "giga" roller coaster, it has a drop between 300 and 399 feet, as per the CNN report. It reaches a speed of 152 kmph.

Carowinds' Fury 325 support column is broken. It move 2-4 feet when the coaster went by. That is scary for real. I love Fury 325. Just glad they shut it down for repairs.#Fury325#Carowindspic.twitter.com/fkF1ruS4oD — Brent Holley (@SodaCity_Native) July 1, 2023

The image of the large crack at the top of the steel pillar went massively viral on social media.

The rest of the amusement and water park remained open.

"Safety is our top priority and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process. As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity," Carowinds said in a statement posted by CNN.

Brent Holley, who posted the photo and a scary clip of the beam moving a few feet when the coaster's car full of people sped past it, said it was "scary".

"I love Fury 325. Just glad they shut it down for repairs," the Twitter user said.

Another user, Jeremy Wagner, told NBC News affiliate WCNC that he reported the issue to guest services at Carowinds amusement park.