Baby Cries As Officers Break Down Door To Arrest US Man In Immigration Raid

A viral video has sparked widespread backlash on social media, showing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents forcibly entering a room. During the operation, a woman appears shocked, and the crying of a newborn can be clearly heard.

The video begins with a closed room. Moments later, the door is broken down, and ICE agents shout, "Police, don't move, hands up," and point their weapons at those inside.

As two men approach the door with their hands up, a baby's crying voice can be heard in the background.

Check out the post here:

JUST IN: ICE agents kick in a door and burst into a room before making two arrests in Portland, Oregon.



According to a senior Department of Homeland Security official, ICE officers tried pulling an illegal immigrant over before he tried to evade arrest.



"He attempted to evade… pic.twitter.com/qOTvuVQ0P0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 17, 2025

The video was shared by an X user, writing, "ICE agents kick in a door and burst into a room before making two arrests in Portland, Oregon. According to a senior Department of Homeland Security official, ICE officers tried pulling an illegal immigrant over before he tried to evade arrest."

The post also mentions, "In the room was a family, including a woman and her 3-month-old baby."

Social Media Reaction

The post is going viral on social media and has gained attention of users. People have raised various questions after this video got viral.

One user commented, "Shame on them for putting children in this situation."

Another user noted, "Democrats are going to say the 3 month old baby was arrested by ICE in 3....2....1...."

"No injuries, but what about the trauma? That 3-month-old will grow up with this story," wrote a third user.